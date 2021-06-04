हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Digital India

Govt announces Rs 12,195-crore PLI Scheme for telecom & Networking equipment, important dates and how to apply

Govt announces Rs 12,195-crore PLI Scheme for telecom & Networking equipment, important dates and how to apply

New Delhi: The Telecom Department has announced Operational Guidelines for PLI Scheme for telecom & Networking equipment worth Rs 12,195 crore with an aim  to make India a global manufacturing hub for telecom and networking products.

“The PLI Scheme will be implemented within the overall financial limits of Rs  12,195 Crores only (Rupees Twelve Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Five Crore only) for implementation of the Scheme over a period of 5 years. For MSME category, financial allocation will be Rs 1000 Crores,” said an official statement.

The Telecom department has invited applications under the scheme starting from June 4. Applicants can register for the Scheme from 4th June 2021 at https://www.pli-telecom.udyamimitra.in. Application window will be open up to July 3 2021.

The scheme envisages to create global champions out of India who have the potential to grow in size and scale using cutting edge technology and thereby penetrate the global value chains. Telecom products play an important role in the larger vision of “Digital India”.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the PLI scheme.

 

The scheme will be effective from 1st April, 2021. Investment made by successful applicants in India from 1st April, 2021 onwards and up to Financial Year (FY) 2024-2025 shall be eligible, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds. The support under the Scheme shall be provided for a period of five (5) years, i.e. from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

The Scheme is open to both MSME and Non-MSME Companies including Domestic and Global Companies. Also, manufacturers with products with Indian technology are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will have to satisfy the minimum revenue criteria to be eligible under the Scheme.  The Company may decide to invest in single or multiple eligible products. The Scheme stipulates a minimum investment threshold of Rs  10 Crores for MSME and Rs  100 Crores for non MSME applicants. Land and building cost will not be counted as investment. Eligibility shall be further subject to Incremental Sales of Manufactured Goods (covered under Scheme Target Segments) over the base year (FY2019-20).

The Department of Telecommunications shall grant approvals to 10 (ten) eligible applications each in MSME & non-MSME categories. Out of the 10 applications in non-MSME category, at least 3 (three) Applicants will be eligible Domestic companies. The applications will be short listed from highest to lowest on the basis of committed cumulative incremental investment during the Scheme period.

It is estimated that full utilisation of the Scheme funds is likely to lead to incremental production of around Rs  2.4 Lakh Crores with exports of around Rs  2 Lakh Crores over 5 years. It is also expected that the Scheme will bring investment of around Rs  3,000 crore and generate huge direct and indirect employment. This is in line with the larger objective of “Make in India”.

