topStoriesenglish2616998
NewsBusinessEconomy
PET COKE

Govt Permits Import Of Pet Coke As Raw Material For Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles. The DGFT, however, said that the sulphur content in the NPC should be less than 0.8 per cent, which would be monitored by state pollution control boards.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Govt Permits Import Of Pet Coke As Raw Material For Lithium-Ion Batteries

New Delhi: The government on Friday permitted the import of pet coke for making graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries as a feedstock and not for any other purposes. Import of pet coke for fuel purposes is completely banned.

"Import of needle pet coke (NPC) is 'free' for making graphite anode material for Li-ion battery as feedstock/raw material and not for any other purposes, including use as fuel or for trade," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles. The DGFT, however, said that the sulphur content in the NPC should be less than 0.8 per cent, which would be monitored by state pollution control boards.
It also said that the import of low-sulphur pet coke is restricted, and its imports are subject to authorisation from the directorate for use in integrated steel plants only for blending with the coking coal in recovery-type coke ovens equipped with desulphurisation plants.

This is also subject to terms and conditions set out by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India. It added that low sulphur pet coke would not be used by the steel industry as fuel or for trade. Needle cokes are used as a primary material for electrodes used in an electric steel furnace that melts and refines steel scrap. Graphite is commonly used to serve as the anode material in lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!