Gramin Bharat Bandh Call On 16th February: All You Want To Know About Nationwide Strike Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing "Dilli Chalo' March, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a Bharat bandh --Gramin Bharat Bandh --on February 16. The , for the upcoming nationwide strike, has called upon like-minded farmers and unions join the stir.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Gramin Bharat Bandh will kick off from 6am to 4pm. The Bandh, also to be supported by central trade unions will see farmers doing chakka jams between 12pm and 4pm, the Mint and Indian Express have reported. Most of the states and National highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours on Friday (February 16).

Among several demands from the unions who have called for the Gramin Bharat Bandh are Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, farmer pensions, implementation of the old pension scheme, and the withdrawal of the amendment of labour laws, added the Mint and IE. Other demands include no privatisation of PSUS, Guaranteed employment.

The Gramin Bharat Bandh Call is liely to impact the MNREGA work activities in rural areas, in addition to affecting transporation, agricultural activities, public work among other aspects of the rural side.

Meanwhile, BKU Ugarahan will block the rails tomorrow (February 15) from 12 noon to 4PM. Ugrahan organisation took the decision to show the solidarity with the farmers marching towards Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are attempting to march towards Delhi for a second day on Wednesday (February 14). SKM has bee pressing the Centre to accept several demands --prominent among them being enactment of a law to guarantee MSP for crops.

On Tuesday, farmers clashed with Haryana Police at two border points. The security forces had to use Tear gas and water cannons as farmers tried to break past barricades, marching towards Delhi for their a protest. Hundreds of farmers on trucks loaded with supplies joined the march, as talks between farmer unions and the government failed to secure minimum prices for crops.

With Agency Inputs