Green Energy Push: Gujarat To Install Solar Rooftop Systems On Govt Buildings

New Delhi: The Gujarat government has announced plans to install 48 MW of solar rooftop systems on various state government buildings during the 2024-25 fiscal year as part of its ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce reliance on traditional fuels. The state's Climate Change Department has earmarked Rs 177.4 crore to facilitate the installation.

“The state has already seen success in its solar energy initiatives. As of March 2024, over 3,000 government buildings have been equipped with solar rooftop systems, with a combined capacity of 56.8 MW. With an estimated solar energy potential exceeding 36 GW, Gujarat is emerging as a leader in renewable energy production.

By expanding solar projects and infrastructure, Gujarat is not only meeting the energy needs of its citizens but also contributing to environmental sustainability and economic growth, ” officials shared. In 2023-24, the state produced 24,765.3 million units (MU) of renewable energy, of which 9,637 MU came from solar power and 14,201 MU from wind energy.

These efforts have placed Gujarat at the forefront of India’s green energy revolution, which is driven by projects like the successful Charanka Solar Park. In June 2024, Gujarat was awarded the “1st Rank” for India's highest wind power installed capacity, surpassing Tamil Nadu, at a ceremony held in New Delhi under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The award was presented at the “Pawan - Urja: Powering the Future of India” event, commemorating Global Wind Day.

As of May 2024, Gujarat leads with 11,823 MW of installed wind power capacity, ahead of Tamil Nadu (10,743 MW) and Karnataka (6,312 MW). Gujarat also boasts a solar power capacity of 14,182 MW, second only to Rajasthan (22,180 MW). With a combined renewable energy capacity of 28,200 MW, Gujarat holds the top position among the states.