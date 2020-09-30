हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GST

GST annual return filing deadline for FY19 extended till October 31

In May, the government had extended thel ast date for filing annual GST return for 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

GST annual return filing deadline for FY19 extended till October 31

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for filing GST annual return and audit report for 2018-19 fiscal year by a month till October 31.

After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

In May, the government had extended thel ast date for filing annual GST return for 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

GSTR-9 is an annual return to be filed by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

With PTI Inputs

GSTCentral Board of Indirect Taxes and CustomsCBICGST returnGoods and Services Tax
