GST Collections Rise 10.3% In July 2024: Check State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues

New Delhi: GST collections in July rose 10.3 percent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore, mainly driven by domestic transactions in goods and services, official data released on Thursday showed.

Total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent. Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore, data showed.

Check State-wise growth of GST Revenues (Domestic) during July, 2024

State/UT July-23 July-24 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 549 629 15% Himachal Pradesh 917 854 -7% Punjab 2,000 2,069 3% Chandigarh 217 233 8% Uttarakhand 1,607 1,700 6% Haryana 7,953 9,082 14% Delhi 5,405 5,964 10% Rajasthan 3,988 4,369 10% Uttar Pradesh 8,802 9,125 4% Bihar 1,488 1,569 5% Sikkim 314 325 4% Arunachal Pradesh 74 81 10% Nagaland 43 58 34% Manipur 42 68 61% Mizoram 39 39 -1% Tripura 78 72 -8% Meghalaya 175 142 -19% Assam 1,183 1,370 16% West Bengal 5,128 5,257 3% Jharkhand 2,859 3,135 10% Odisha 4,245 4,925 16% Chhattisgarh 2,805 3,319 18% Madhya Pradesh 3,325 3,683 11% Gujarat 9,787 11,015 13% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 354 339 -4% Maharashtra 26,064 28,970 11% Karnataka 11,505 13,025 13% Goa 528 593 12% Lakshadweep 2 1 -51% Kerala 2,381 2,493 5% Tamil Nadu 10,022 10,490 5% Puducherry 216 225 4% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 39 27% Telangana 4,849 4,940 2% Andhra Pradesh 3,593 3,346 -7% Ladakh 23 38 67% Other Territory 226 220 -2% Center Jurisdiction 209 238 14% Grand Total 1,23,026 1,34,036 9%

GST revenues had hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.