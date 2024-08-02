GST Collections Rise 10.3% In July 2024: Check State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues
GST revenues had hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.
New Delhi: GST collections in July rose 10.3 percent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore, mainly driven by domestic transactions in goods and services, official data released on Thursday showed.
Total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent. Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore, data showed.
Check State-wise growth of GST Revenues (Domestic) during July, 2024
|State/UT
|July-23
|July-24
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|549
|629
|15%
|Himachal Pradesh
|917
|854
|-7%
|Punjab
|2,000
|2,069
|3%
|Chandigarh
|217
|233
|8%
|Uttarakhand
|1,607
|1,700
|6%
|Haryana
|7,953
|9,082
|14%
|Delhi
|5,405
|5,964
|10%
|Rajasthan
|3,988
|4,369
|10%
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,802
|9,125
|4%
|Bihar
|1,488
|1,569
|5%
|Sikkim
|314
|325
|4%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|74
|81
|10%
|Nagaland
|43
|58
|34%
|Manipur
|42
|68
|61%
|Mizoram
|39
|39
|-1%
|Tripura
|78
|72
|-8%
|Meghalaya
|175
|142
|-19%
|Assam
|1,183
|1,370
|16%
|West Bengal
|5,128
|5,257
|3%
|Jharkhand
|2,859
|3,135
|10%
|Odisha
|4,245
|4,925
|16%
|Chhattisgarh
|2,805
|3,319
|18%
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,325
|3,683
|11%
|Gujarat
|9,787
|11,015
|13%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|354
|339
|-4%
|Maharashtra
|26,064
|28,970
|11%
|Karnataka
|11,505
|13,025
|13%
|Goa
|528
|593
|12%
|Lakshadweep
|2
|1
|-51%
|Kerala
|2,381
|2,493
|5%
|Tamil Nadu
|10,022
|10,490
|5%
|Puducherry
|216
|225
|4%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|31
|39
|27%
|Telangana
|4,849
|4,940
|2%
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,593
|3,346
|-7%
|Ladakh
|23
|38
|67%
|Other Territory
|226
|220
|-2%
|Center Jurisdiction
|209
|238
|14%
|Grand Total
|1,23,026
|1,34,036
|9%
