GST Council Meet Starts Today; Here are Key Things That can be Discussed

New Delhi: The 49th Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting is scheduled on Saturday (February 18,2023), which will be led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. According to the reports, GST council can make big announcements including reduction of GST on millets-made healhty products from 18% to 5%. It would be very important on the occasion when the entire world is celebrating the Internation year of millets in 2023, which was proposed by India.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk’s Old Video of Explaining Internet as Threat of Media Goes Viral

Moreover, it is proposed to put 5% GST on Health mix Pre-Packed products while Nil GST on those products that are sold in open. GST council is also planning to reduce GST from 18% to 5% on Sugarcane products.

ALSO READ | George Soros Says Turmoil at Adani Group may 'Weaken' Narendra Modi Govt

According to sources, GST council can put GST on the production of ‘Pan Masala’ which is right now limited only to Capacity. And it can also decrease GST on Pencil sharpner from 18% to 12%.

The council can also discuss the proposition of Group of Ministers (GOM) on GST Tribunal.

There is no place in the council so far for the discussion of online gaming, no agenda on putting GST on Cement and no decision on keeping MUV with SUV category.

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman hinted that petroleum products including petrol and diesel could be brought under GST if states agreed about that. "The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open," she said while speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI.