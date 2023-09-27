trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667734
NewsBusinessEconomy
50TH GST COUNCIL MEETING

GST Council To Meet On Oct 7; Check What's In Agenda

The amendments also make registration mandatory for offshore e-gaming companies operating in India. It also provides for blocking of access in case offshore platforms fail to comply with GST registration and tax payment norms.

Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GST Council To Meet On Oct 7; Check What's In Agenda File Photo

New Delhi: The GST Council will meet on October 7 and is likely to review the progress made by the states in incorporating changes with regard to taxation of online gaming in SGST laws as approved by the council in its August meeting.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, had last month cleared amendments to Central GST and Integrated GST laws to give clarity on the levy of 28 percent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos, and horse race clubs.

The amendments also make registration mandatory for offshore e-gaming companies operating in India. It also provides for blocking of access in case offshore platforms fail to comply with GST registration and tax payment norms.

Similar changes were required to be undertaken by the states in their respective SGST laws. The council had set October 1 as the deadline for implementing the amended provisions after all state assemblies pass the required changes to their SGST laws.

"The 52nd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 7th October 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," the GST Council said in a post on X. An official said the meeting will mainly review the progress with regard to amendments in the SGST law by different states.

Since the council's clarification after its meeting on July 11, that online gaming companies are subject to 28 percent GST on the full face value of a bet, the GST authorities have started sending notices to the online gaming companies and casino operators, including big players like Delta Corp and Dream11.

While the companies are challenging the decision of the GST authorities to levy 28 percent tax on full face value with retrospective effect, tax officials maintain that GST at 28 percent was leviable on such supplies from the very beginning and the GST Council's decision in July was only clarificatory in nature.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train