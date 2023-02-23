Haryana Budget: CM Announced Multiple Schemes for Development of Gurugram

New Delhi: Multiple schemes were announced for Gurugram in Haryana Budget presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday. The Chief Minister while presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 said that the Gurugram Metro project has been approved by the Public Investment Board and the construction of Gurugram Metro will start this year as soon as the final approval of the Union Cabinet is received.



Similarly, a proposal was also made to start new metro links for Gurugram city in the coming financial year. Khattar announced the commencement of work on the metro link from Rejangla Chowk to IGI Airport in Delhi, Southern Peripheral Road (SPT) to Global City, Panchgaon via Manesar. (Also Read: Salaries in India Likely to go up by 10.3% in 2023)



He also announced the construction of a 700-bed state-of-the-art multi-specialty district hospital in Gurugram which is under construction. It was informed in the budget that the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has given in-principle approval for setting up a new dispensary at Pataudi. For this project, land has been provided to ESIC for a new 500-bed hospital in Manesar. (Also Read: Swiggy Announces Dineout Offerings for all Users)



In the budget, Khattar made announcements for the expansion of public transport services in Gurugram. A multi-modal bus port will be built in Gurugram and a city interchange terminal will be set up.



Along with this, city bus services will be expanded in Gurugram and Manesar. Khattar further noted that 26 acres of land have been made available for the proposed Helihub in Gurugram.



The opening of two new state-of-the-art Veterinary Pet Clinics in Faridabad and Gurugram was announced by the Chief Minister during the budget speech. Model district-level e-libraries with digital content and maximum facilities will be opened in six districts of the state including Gurugram.



Regarding the Jungle Safari to be built in Gurugram and Nuh district, the Chief Minister said that the country`s largest Aravalli Park will be developed in partnership with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Central Zoo Authority.



Terming the budget 2023 growth-oriented, the Gurugram industry welcomed it.



"The vision of the Chief Minister towards industries is commendable. A budget provision of Rs 1442 crore has been made for industries that will help the industry recover from the covid-induced challenges," Deepak Mini from the Federation of Indian Industry said.



"The mantra adopted in the budget for the upliftment of Haryana reflects the Chief Minister`s vision of a prosperous Haryana. The increase in allocation for industries, the announcement of the Kaushal Mitra Fellowship for the skill development of the youth, as well as the announcement of setting up a venture fund in collaboration with banks and financial institutions to set up new startups are commendable steps," K.K. Gandhi, President Industrial Development Association, Sector 37 said.



"In the budget, the Chief Minister`s vision touches every section of the state which includes transportation, education, skill development programmes and infrastructures which is commendable," Kamal Yadav, BJP State Executive Member said.