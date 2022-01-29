Here’s what differentiates content creator and influencer, explains Dheeraj Jorwal

In the present internet-focused age, words like, ‘Content Creator’ and ‘Influencer’ are commonly used on almost every social media platform. The influencers certainly act as product mavens, a constant source of inspiration, and of course a consistent source of entertainment. The terms Influencers, content creators, and celebrities are pretty much confusing for the common people as they are unaware of the difference between them. Well, believe it or not, the term ‘Influencer’ and ‘Content Creator’ are not synonymous, and yes, both are having two different roles from the perspective of user and consumer.

In nutshell, the content creator is those who produce some form of content on the Internet, not limited to blogs, Vlogs, photography, videos, and reels.

On the other hand, influencers also create such content, but they are best known for their audiences, followers, and connections. Which means, the ‘influence’ or the impact they have on their followers.

Still confused?

Let’s take a plunge into the world of Content Creators and Influencers. Meet the Father of Creator Economy, Dheeraj Jorwal who will guide us to understand exactly what the real difference between them both is.

Who are Content Creators?

Having a good pixel smartphone and clicking a quick selfie doesn’t make you a creator. The content creators take their visual creativity to a whole new level by creating high-quality content. Content creators are the photographers, creative directors, writers, or videographers who are fluent & skillful in creating professional-quality content that makes people engaged to their channel on social media. For example, WanderWithSky, Aakash Malhotra is a mountain boy of India with a crush on world. So far, he has traveled across India & explored 42 countries and is on a pursuit to travel the world. “WanderWithSky” creates travel content and share his journey experiences while wandering the world. The channel has whopping 67.5k Subscribers.

Nomad Shubham is also a full-time traveller. Shubham so far traveled 20 countries and 19 states and the journey continues. The channel adores massive 1.92Million Subscribers

Dheeraj explains you may not see them on the ramps or the award shows. But they can have a large fan following for the variety of content they create creatively.

For the brands who need source content for their website, ads, or social media, print; these are the individual you need to approach to. Content creators make creative yet professional-quality content that is aspirational and authentic.

Who are Influencers?

Now let’s see a familiar word ‘Influencer’, who are they?

Influencers are Vloggers, Comedians, Storytellers, and Reviewers of the social media world. Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Carry Minati, Harsh Beniwal, BB Ki Vines, to name a few, are the most-famous influencers ruling the social media by storm.

The influencers are the famous people who create content to capture the attention of the audiences and increase their followers to ultimately make some money through their content.

The influencers can be the micro-celebrities as well. The consumers want someone trustworthy to promote their brands on social media, hence, the Influencers as they are real people who have marketed their brands through social media to build good audiences.

Content creators earn money by developing strategies and content like videos & blogs by uploading on their accounts for ad revenue. They either get paid directly by a client seeking their services or through their efforts by building an audience who wants to pay to consume their content.

The primary goal of the influencers is to ‘influence’ the audience, build strong relationships with them as well as constantly strive to increase engagement on their posts and ensure they have a maximum web presence.

About Dheeraj Jorwal

Dheeraj Jorwal is the backbone of top Indian YouTube influencers. He is the founder of Brandzup, which is now known as “Creators Company” partnering with Rohit Yadav & Sanchit Goyal which is India’s fastest thriving and popular Influencer management and Marketing Company.

His team also has hand in Haryanvi Music Industry. Their music label ‘Desi Records’ has given the fastest 1 Billion views to the song ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’.

Recently, Dheeraj Jorwal started new venture with his team in Gaming content creator segment “X Network”, A Network of Extreme Gaming content creators which is booming in the market of Indian creator economy.