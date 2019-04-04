Home, auto loans set to be cheaper as RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

New Delhi: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced reduction of repo rates by 0.25 bps points to 6% in its first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 on Thursday.

The move is expected to lead to reduction of lending rate by banks leading to lower EMI for housing, car loan and corporate borrowers.

The RBI MPC's three-day meeting started on Tuesday. Maintaining a neutral stance on the monetary policy, 5 out of 6 members of the MPC voted in favour of the rate cut.

RBI has projected GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7.2 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in February. The interest rate was slashed after a gap of 18 months.