New Delhi: The ongoing WTO ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi took turns for the ugly when Thai Ambassador to WTO, Pimchanok Pitfield reportedly made ‘offensive’ remarks on India's rice export.

As per a report in the Times of India, Thailand's ambassador's remarks at the 13th ministerial conference (MC) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) have given rise to a 'diplomatic storm' of sorts with the former accusing India of using 'subsidised rice' procured for the public distribution system for its exports.

The TOI report has said that India has lodged a strong protest with the Thai govt. The paper added that commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has lodged India's dissatisfaction over the language and behaviour of the Ambassador with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Catherine Chi Tai.

India has also reportedly refused to participate in meetings with the Thai official until the 'offensive comments' are retracted.

Earlier, in November 2023, India had told a WTO grouping with a major interest in farm trade that it will not discuss any new issue in the agriculture segment like imposition of export restrictions before a permanent solution is found with regard to public stockholding of food grains, news Agency PTI, quoting an official had reported.

This position was cleared during a mini-ministerial virtual meeting of about 28 WTO (World Trade Organisation) member countries on agriculture issues on November 28.

In the meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal put forward New Delhi’s approach to the issue saying that public procurement and stockholding of food grains serve the twin objectives of food security and income support to marginal farmers.