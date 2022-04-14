IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg; PNG to cost more too

NEW DELHI: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg with immediate effect from Thursday.

Accordingly, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

IGL hikes PNG prices

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM. Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates remained steady for a week with no change in rates. Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105-mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

