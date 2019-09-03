In relief to customers, IRCTC reduces convenience fees charged on e-tickets

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reduced the convenience fees to be charged from customers for booking e-tickets online through www.irctc.co.in.

IRCTC will now charge Rs. 15 per ticket for booking non-AC coaches online while it will charge Rs. 30 per ticket for booking AC and First Class tickets.

This is a 25 per cent decrease in the earlier service charges of Rs. 20 per ticket for Non-AC Class tickets and Rs. 40 per ticket for AC First Class.

Also, IRCTC will charge Rs 10 per ticket for booking Non-AC Class tickets and Rs 20 per ticket for AC and First Class tickets for customers making payment made through UPI/BHIM applications which shall be applicable from November 1 of 2019.

IRCTC will further incentivize making online payment through UPI/BHIM applications for customers.