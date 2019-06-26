Income Tax department to help public sector banks to recover bad loans

New Delhi: The Income Tax department will help public sector banks (PSBs) to recover money or bad loans, as per directions issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT).

The directions has been issued by CBDT to all Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (Principal CCIT are Zone heads).

The order, seen by ZeeBiz news Channel says that the IT department will share details of all assets including bank accounts, debtors of loan defaulters to PSBs. Assets of borrower, mortgager or guarantor of account defaulter will be shared with PSBs which put a request to IT department.

But there will be a confidentiality clause, which means that it should not be used for any other purpose except loan recovery and not to be shared to any person or agency.

Banks will be required to take an NoC from IT department so that the department's interest are safeguarded( if any dues pending are secured).