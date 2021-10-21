हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income tax refunds worth Rs 92,961 crore issued during ongoing fiscal: CBDT

Refunds amounting to more than Rs 92,961 crore have been issued to taxpayers during the current financial year. 

New Delhi: Refunds amounting to more than Rs 92,961 crore have been issued to taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Thursday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases, an official Twitter post said.

"The CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 18th October, 2021. Also Read: Swiggy introduces no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly off for female delivery partners

"This includes 32.49 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2498.18 crore," it said. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission DA hike: Here’s how much salary you will get after 3% increase

