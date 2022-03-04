हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India can become global hub of green hydrogen, says PM Modi at ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ webinar

PM Modi said ethanol blending has been prioritised in mission mode.

Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (March 4), said that ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage. “India can be a global hub of green hydrogen,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a webinar on ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’, Modi said that it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources. 

“A lot needs to be done in making more energy-efficient products, including household appliances,” Modi said. 

He also added that ethanol blending has been prioritised in mission mode. "We need to further modernise our sugar mills and distilleries," he added. 

Prime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra ModiGreen energysustainable development
