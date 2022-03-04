India can become global hub of green hydrogen, says PM Modi at ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ webinar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (March 4), said that ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage. “India can be a global hub of green hydrogen,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a webinar on ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’, Modi said that it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources.

“A lot needs to be done in making more energy-efficient products, including household appliances,” Modi said.

In the coming years, India's energy demands will increase, therefore, we must transition to renewable energy. Every household should develop its own solar tree that can contribute to saving up to 15% electricity. It'll not only be unique but will be environment-friendly: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/lE3kM2LHYD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

He also added that ethanol blending has been prioritised in mission mode. "We need to further modernise our sugar mills and distilleries," he added.

