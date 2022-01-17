India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform: PM Modi at Davos Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda that India has the world’s largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. Last month, 4.4 billion transactions took place in India via UPI.

He further added that India was once known for licence raj and the now encouraging ease of doing business, reducing govt involvement in businesses.

India followed vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines, vaccines to several countries during COVID-19, PM Modi said at WEF event.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years.

He also said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.

Modi said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India's decisions.

"We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us," he said

