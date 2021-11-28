Indian Oil introduces One4U wedding fuel gift vouchers, check how to buy and gift e-coupon

New Delhi: Indian Oil has introduced a unique wedding gift that you can actually purchase and gift to your loved ones at their wedding. The present that can be bought online and gifted digitally is One4U, an electric fuel (e-Fuel) voucher that you can gift to someone.

Taking it to Twitter, Indian Oil said, “Make the new beginnings of your loved ones much more special. A perfect gift to celebrate weddings, get the IndianOil's One4U e-Fuel Voucher today and shower them with your love & blessings.”

On how to buy and share the present, the company said, “To gift e-Fuel Voucher visit: https://one4u.easyfuel.in.” You can buy a gift voucher worth a minimum of Rs 500. On the other hand, you buy a gift voucher worth a maximum of Rs 10,000.

Moreover, the company is also offering a discount on the purchase of online gift cards. “Get 0.75% discount on Purchase of Rs.500 & above. Discount will be applied at the time of check out” Indian Oil’s website read.

According to the company’s terms and conditions, “IOCL e-Gift Voucher is a convenient payment voucher for purchase of fuel / lubricants at IOCL Retail Outlets. It can be used for the purchase of fuel / lubricants available at participating IOCL Retail Outlets.” Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Open account with just Rs 1000; option to get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years

Anyone above the age of 18 can purchase a gift card from the official website. The voucher is valid for 365 days. “Validity of vouchers is 365 days. Voucher to be used within validity period,” the company’s website reads. Also Read: Big Banking Update! Depositors of 16 stressed banks to get up to Rs 5 lakh on Monday

