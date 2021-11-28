हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
senior citizens savings scheme

Post Office Scheme: Open account with just Rs 1000; option to get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years

Post Office offers several investment schemes allowing investors to put their money in saving instruments that offer delightful returns. In one plan called Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), the Post Office allows investors to rake in impressive returns from their investments. 

Post Office Scheme: Open account with just Rs 1000; option to get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years

New Delhi: Post Office offers several investment schemes allowing investors to put their money in saving instruments that offer delightful returns. In one plan called Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), the Post Office allows investors to rake in impressive returns from their investments. 

If you are also looking to make a safe investment, then Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme could be the saving plan that could suit you well. Currently, investors are receiving 7.4 per cent interest on their investments in the scheme. 

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offered by Post Office is more beneficial for retired investors, as they can put their hard-earned money in a safe scheme that can give fantastic returns. 

Moreover, investors above the age of 60 can only open accounts in SCSS. Investors who opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) can also open their accounts in the scheme. You can start investing as little as Rs 1000 in the scheme. 

How to get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years? 

For receiving Rs 14 lakh in just 5 years from Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, an investor will need to invest a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh in the investment plan. After five years, investors will receive Rs 14,28,964 at a 7.4% interest rate. 

Investors will get Rs 4,28,964 as interest on their investment. One of the most important points to note here is that investors cannot keep more than Rs 15 lakh in their Senior Citizen Savings account.  

Investors opening an account with the Senior Citizen Savings scheme with less than Rs 1 lakh can pay the amount in cash. The maturity period under SCSS is five years. However, investors can extend the maturity period by three more years. Also Read: BGMI Update: Krafton introduces 3 hours playtime limit, check other restrictions 

Investors will need to visit Post Office to open an account in the Senior Citizen Savings scheme, which also offers several tax exemption benefits. For instead, investments in the scheme are exempted under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Also Read: Coinstore cryptocurrency exchange enters India despite pending curbs on trade

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
senior citizens savings schemeSCSSPost Office SCSSpost office
Next
Story

Pensioners Alert! Get this work done before November 30 or you will suffer

Must Watch

PT10M23S

Did Tripura's people trust BJP?