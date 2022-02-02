Indian OTT market has a long way to go, says Rromeo

We had thought that after 2020, the year 2021 would bring some relief from the pandemic. However, for the majority of the year, things were difficult. Because many of us are confined to our homes for the majority of the year, OTT platforms have occasionally become our only source of entertainment.

Rromeo reveals the secret behind a sensational super hit song “Tera Fitoor” its a Girl and he loves her one-sided till now.

Meanwhile, Rromeo’s first video song “Tera Fitoor” released on his own audio label, became a sensational super hit and crossed 30millions plus views and still running strong on all audio and video portals.

This song is made behind a belief of madness towards true love, which means a Fitoor in Urdu language.

The song was penned back in year 2019 within an hour says Rromeo the creator actor, singer and music composer of this song.

Rromeo saw a girl at some place and was unaware about the girl and his heart was stollen by her in first look. Rromeo was too much curious to know the girl with elegance and charming personality and says “whoz the girl?”. Rromeo has written this lyrics and composed music for the girl and the feeling that he got after seeing the mesmerising look of the girl.

Rromeo is in love with the girl since he seen her first time in year 2019 and he never expressed his love to girl till now, as she is in love with some other person. So Rromeo decided not to disturbed her or not going to make her unhappy with expressing his love. This song is a success as is shot in the scenic beauty of St Petersburg in Russia with main female lead actor Kamya Choudhary and director “Faraz Haider” made a miracle they say as he has directed this song in such a chilled weather of -8 degree Celsius. This song has turned out to be a sensational super hit of 2022.

Rromeo is planning to come with part two of Tera Fitoor very soon and excited to give another blockbuster hit song.