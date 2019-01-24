हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways announces extension of 22 train services: Details of trains, extended stoppages and more

This will reduce additional lie-over time of the trains.

Indian Railways announces extension of 22 train services: Details of trains, extended stoppages and more

New Delhi: In what could bring cheers for rail passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that services of 22 trains will be extended.

Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal announced extension of 22 pairs of train services running on Indian Railways’ system in Rail Bhavan.

Railways said that these will provide additional connectivity between various places in the country. Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Member Traffic of Railway Board Girish Pillai and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

“To reduce additional lie-over time of the trains and emphasising on sweating the assetswe have decided extension of numerous trains across various Zones of Indian Railways,” Piyush Goyal said.

He added that the first successful experiment of extension was introduced on Gatiman Express, which was extended from Agra to Gwalior and then to Jhansi.

“Accordingly, the following extension of 22 pairs of train services will help in development of these areas and will also help to utilize our resources to the full extent,” Goyal said.

Here is the extension route and scheduled stoppages on the extended portions.

Train no. And name Extension upto Stoppages on extended portion
18107/18108 Rourkela-Koraput Express Jagdalpur Jeypore, Kotapar Road
14369/24369-14370/24370 Bareilly-Singrauli/ Shaktinagar Express

Tanakpur

 Bareilly city, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Majhola Pakariya
14630/14629 Firozpur-Ludhiana Cantt Sutluj Express Chandigarh Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), New Morinda
24887/24888 Barmer-Haridwar Link Express Rishikesh Raiwala
18213/18214 Durg-Jaipur Express Ajmer Durgapura
19710/19709 Kamakhya-Jaipur Kaviguru Express Udaipur Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Mavli, Ranapratapnagar
20889/20890 Howrah-Vijayawada Humsafar Express Tirupati

Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta
22604/22603 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express

Purulia (for 01 day)

 Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra
18416/18415 Puri-Barbil Express Rourkela Kendposi, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Manoharpur
22632/22631 Bikaner-Chennai Anuvrat Express Madurai Chennai Egmore, Tambram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road.
22913/22914 Bandra (T)-Patna Humsafar Express Saharsa

Begusarai, Khagaria
12473/12474 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Sarvodaya Express Gandhidham

Viramgam, Dharangdhara, Samakhayali
19301/19302 Yesvantpur-Indore Express

Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)

 Nil
66019/66020 Salem-Katpadi MEMU Arakkonam Mukundarayapuramm, Walajah Road, Sholinghur
68433/68434 Cuttack-Brahampur MEMU Ichchapuram

All stations en-route
64511/64512 Saharanpur-Nangal Dam MEMU

Una himachal

All stations en-route
67249/67250 Secunderabad-Tandur MEMU Chittapur Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, Malkhaid Road

79457/79458/79459/79460 Surendranagar-Dhrangdhara DEMU

 Botad Kundli, Ranpur, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhwan City, Jorawarnagar, Surendranagar Gate, Surendranagar
74906/74907 Udhampur-Jammu Tawi DEMU Pathankot

All Stations En-Route
77673/77674 Mirylaguda-Kacheguda DEMU Nadikude

Kondrapole Halt, Vishnupuram, Pondugula
59121/59120 Pratap Nagar-Chhota Udaipur Passenger

Moti Sadli

Padaliya Road
58526/58525 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Brahampur

All stations en-route

Railways said that all these extensions have been planned by utilizing the lie-over periods of the existing trains at their respective terminating stations.

These extensions will help in more gainful utilization of Coaching Stock and will augment revenue of Indian Railways. The above trains are extended using present assets with maximum utilization, it added.

