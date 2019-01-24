Indian Railways announces extension of 22 train services: Details of trains, extended stoppages and more

New Delhi: In what could bring cheers for rail passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that services of 22 trains will be extended.
Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal announced extension of 22 pairs of train services running on Indian Railways’ system in Rail Bhavan.
Railways said that these will provide additional connectivity between various places in the country. Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Member Traffic of Railway Board Girish Pillai and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
“To reduce additional lie-over time of the trains and emphasising on sweating the assetswe have decided extension of numerous trains across various Zones of Indian Railways,” Piyush Goyal said.
He added that the first successful experiment of extension was introduced on Gatiman Express, which was extended from Agra to Gwalior and then to Jhansi.
“Accordingly, the following extension of 22 pairs of train services will help in development of these areas and will also help to utilize our resources to the full extent,” Goyal said.
Here is the extension route and scheduled stoppages on the extended portions.
|Train no. And name
|Extension upto
|Stoppages on extended portion
|18107/18108 Rourkela-Koraput Express
|Jagdalpur
|Jeypore, Kotapar Road
|14369/24369-14370/24370 Bareilly-Singrauli/ Shaktinagar Express
|
Tanakpur
|Bareilly city, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Majhola Pakariya
|14630/14629 Firozpur-Ludhiana Cantt Sutluj Express
|Chandigarh
|Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), New Morinda
|24887/24888 Barmer-Haridwar Link Express
|Rishikesh
|Raiwala
|18213/18214 Durg-Jaipur Express
|Ajmer
|Durgapura
|19710/19709 Kamakhya-Jaipur Kaviguru Express
|Udaipur
|Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Mavli, Ranapratapnagar
|20889/20890 Howrah-Vijayawada Humsafar Express
|Tirupati
|
Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta
|22604/22603 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express
|
Purulia (for 01 day)
|Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra
|18416/18415 Puri-Barbil Express
|Rourkela
|Kendposi, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Manoharpur
|22632/22631 Bikaner-Chennai Anuvrat Express
|Madurai
|Chennai Egmore, Tambram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road.
|22913/22914 Bandra (T)-Patna Humsafar Express
|Saharsa
|
Begusarai, Khagaria
|12473/12474 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Sarvodaya Express
|Gandhidham
|
Viramgam, Dharangdhara, Samakhayali
|19301/19302 Yesvantpur-Indore Express
|
Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)
|Nil
|66019/66020 Salem-Katpadi MEMU
|Arakkonam
|Mukundarayapuramm, Walajah Road, Sholinghur
|68433/68434 Cuttack-Brahampur MEMU
|Ichchapuram
|
All stations en-route
|64511/64512 Saharanpur-Nangal Dam MEMU
|
Una himachal
|
All stations en-route
|67249/67250 Secunderabad-Tandur MEMU
|Chittapur
|Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, Malkhaid Road
|
79457/79458/79459/79460 Surendranagar-Dhrangdhara DEMU
|Botad
|Kundli, Ranpur, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhwan City, Jorawarnagar, Surendranagar Gate, Surendranagar
|74906/74907 Udhampur-Jammu Tawi DEMU
|Pathankot
|
All Stations En-Route
|77673/77674 Mirylaguda-Kacheguda DEMU
|Nadikude
|
Kondrapole Halt, Vishnupuram, Pondugula
|59121/59120 Pratap Nagar-Chhota Udaipur Passenger
|
Moti Sadli
|
Padaliya Road
|58526/58525 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger
|Brahampur
|
All stations en-route
Railways said that all these extensions have been planned by utilizing the lie-over periods of the existing trains at their respective terminating stations.
These extensions will help in more gainful utilization of Coaching Stock and will augment revenue of Indian Railways. The above trains are extended using present assets with maximum utilization, it added.