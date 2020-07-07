Indian Railways announces major schedule change for these special trains from July 11 – Check details

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday announced major changes in schedule for a few special trains from July 11.

The Eastern Railway announced frequency reduction of 02303/02304 Howrah – New Delhi - Howrah Special (Via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah – New Delhi - Howrah Special (Via Dhanbad).

As per the new schedule Train no 02303- Howrah Special (Via Patna) from Howrah will run only on Saturday effective July 11, 2020.

Train no 02304- – New Delhi - Howrah Special (Via Patna) from New Delhi will now run only on Sunday effective from July 12, 2020.

Train no 02381- Howrah – New Delhi - Special (Via Dhanbad) from Howrah will run only on Thursday effective July 16, 2020

Train no 02382- New Delhi - Howrah Special (Via Dhanbad) from New Delhi will run only on Friday effective July 17, 2020.

The Eastern Railways said that the trains mentioned above will run as per schedule till July 10, 2020 from Howrah and upto July 11, 2020 from New Delhi. Thereafter, the trains will run as per the above mentioned schedule.

FREQUENCY REDUCTION OF 02303/02304 HOWRAH – NEW DELHI - HOWRAH SPECIAL (VIA PATNA) & 02381/02382 HOWRAH – NEW DELHI - HOWRAH SPECIAL (VIA DHANBAD) pic.twitter.com/yFkcUJtIQF — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) July 7, 2020

Notably, the Railway Board in June had said that all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains will remain cancelled till August 12, in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Railways has also cancelled the tickets that have been booked for the regular time-tabled trains from July 1 to August 12. The passengers will be given full refund for the same.

However, all special trains -- 15 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, an official order said.