Indian Railways

Indian Railways Big Update! Ticket reservation, cancellation services to remain shut for 6 hrs for 7 days

The Indian Railways will shut the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for select hours in the night for seven days starting from November 14. 

New Delhi: In a bid to normalise the passenger services, the Indian Railways has decided to shut the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for select hours in the night for next the seven days, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday, November 14.  

The Railways is currently working to normalise the passenger services in a phased manner. The process will involve the upgradation of the system data, along with the updation of new train numbers. 

“To normalize passenger services & revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for 6 hrs during the lean business hrs of the night for the next 7 days," the ministry said.  

Customers won’t be able to use several services offered by the Indian Railways from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21. 

Indian Railways' PRS services, including ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, and enquiry services, among others, will remain suspended starting at 23:30 hrs and ending at 0530 hrs from November 14 to November 21. Also Read: GST Fraud: Officers unearth Rs 34 crore input tax credit fraud involving 7 firms

“Ministry of Railways have decided that all the regular time tabled trains which are presently operating as MSPC (mail/express special) & HSP (holiday special) train services, included in the working time table,2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisation as applicable," the Railway Board said to the principal chief commercial managers in a letter. Also Read: Paytm IPO: From dad’s objection to hitting jackpot, check millionaire ex-employee’s success story

