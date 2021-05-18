Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains due to poor patronisation: Check the full list

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the Eastern Railways on Tuesday cancelled at least 10 special trains on the routes of New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah, Puri, Kolkata, Haldibari, Silghat and Balughat till further notice due to "poor patronisation".

Last month, the Eastern Railway had cancelled 16 trains operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata and others.

As per the press note by Eastern Railway, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special will remain cancelled from May 20, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special from May 21, Sealdah-Puri Special from May 9, Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special from May 20.

Check the list of trains cancelled:

02343: Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special to be cancelled from May 20.

02344: New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special to be cancelled from May 21.

02201: Sealdah-Puri Special cancelled from May 19.

02202: Puri-Sealdah Special cancelled from May 20.

02261: Kolkata-Haldibari Special cancelled from May 20

02262: Haldibari-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 21.

03181: Kolkata-Silghat Special cancelled from May 24.

03182: Silghat-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 25.

03063: Howrah-Balughat Special cancelled from May 19.

03064: Balughat-Howrah Special cancelled from May 19.