Indian Railways

Indian Railways have started its Journey by providing Wi-Fi facility at 1st Railway station Mumbai in January 2016. 

Indian Railways commissions Wi-Fi at 6,000th Railway station, check full list of state-wise Wi-Fi facility at stations

New Delhi: Indian Railway has commissioned Wi-Fi at Hazaribagh Town falling under Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand state in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway, thus taking the total Wi-Fi facility to 6,000 Railway stations.

“The Wi-Fi facility at Railway Stations meets the objectives of the aspiring Digital India Program of Government of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience. Wi-Fi facility is being provided by Indian railways at 6000 stations now,” an official statement said.

Provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Railway stations on self sustainable basis with no cost to the Railways. This facility was provided with the help of RailTel, a PSU under Ministry of Railways. This task was carried out in partnership with Google, DOT (under USOF), PGCIL and Tata Trust, it added.

Check out the State-wise Wi-Fi faciity at Railway stations as on May 15, 21.

SN State/UT No. of Stations
1 Andhra Pradesh 509
2 Arunachal Pradesh 3
3 Assam 222
4 Bihar 384
5 UT Chandigarh 5
6 Chhattisgarh 115
7 Delhi 27
8 Goa 20
9 Gujarat 320
10 Haryana 134
11 Himachal Pradesh 24
12 Jammu & Kashmir 14
13 Jharkhand 217
14 Karnataka 335
15 Kerala 120
16 Madhya Pradesh 393
17 Maharashtra 550
18 Meghalaya 1
19 Mizoram 1
20 Nagaland 3
21 Odisha 232
22 Punjab 146
23 Rajasthan 458
24 Sikkim 1
25 Tamil Nadu 418
26 Telangana 45
27 Tripura 19
28 Uttar Pradesh 762
29 Uttarakhand 24
30 West Bengal 498
  Total 6000

Indian Railways had started its Journey by providing Wi-Fi facility at 1st Railway station Mumbai in January 2016. Thereafter, provided 5000th Railway station, at Midanpore in West Bengal and reached 6000th Railway station i.e Hazaribagh on 15.05.2021. Also, on the same day Jarapada station in Angul District of state of Odisha was also provided with Wi-Fi.

Indian RailwaysRailwaysWi-Fi
