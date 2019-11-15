Indian Railways hikes meal, tea prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains; check new rates

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday hiked the food and tea price on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. The new rates will be applicable from January 2020. The decision is said to be taken due to rising prices.

The changes will be fed into the ticketing system of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a fortnight's time, the Railway Board said in a statement.

The passengers travelling by second AC class will now pay Rs 20 for a cup of tea while those in the sleeper class will have to pay Rs 15. The tea rate was earlier Rs 10 in both the classes. For snacks, you will now have to shell out Rs 105 instead of Rs 75; lunch and dinner cost Rs 185 (Rs 125 earlier) and evening tea will now cost Rs 90.

The passengers in the first AC and Executive class will pay Rs 35 for tea, which was earlier Rs 29. Rs 140 is the new cost of breakfast, which was earlier Rs 90; and lunch and dinner will cost Rs 245, up by Rs 100. Meanwhile, the evening tea will be sold for 140.