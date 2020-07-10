हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways offers major concessions on train tickets to students – Check details of IRCTC rules

Know the details of all the discounts that students can avail.

Indian Railways offers major concessions on train tickets to students – Check details of IRCTC rules

New Delhi: Students can avail concession on train tickets under various categories from the Indian Railways.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of the Indian Railways has provision for students on specific occassions during which they can avail concession on train tickets for upto 75 percent.

IRCTC has laid out specific guidelines under which students can get concession in ticket pricing of trains.

Check out the details of the IRCTC rules.

Students going to hometown and educational tours can avail discount from the Indian Railways. General Category students can avail 50 percent concession in 2nd and SL class and 50 percent in MST/QST while SC/ST Category can get 75 percent concession in 2nd and SL class and 75 percent in MST/QST. Girls upto graduation will get concession and boys upto 12th standard (including students of Madrasa) between home and school.

Students of government schools in rural areas - for study tour - once a year can avail 75 percent concession in 2nd class.

Entrance exam - Girls of government schools in rural areas – for national level for medical, engineering, etc. entrance exam can avail 75 percent concession in 2nd class.

Concession to students appearing in main written examination conducted by UPSC & Central Staff Selection Commissions is 50 percent in 2nd class.

Foreign students studying in India - travelling to attend camps/seminars organised by government of India and also visit to places of historical and other importance during vacations will get 50 percent concession in 2nd and SL class.

Research scholars upto the age of 35 years - for journeys in connection with research work can get 50 percent concession in 2nd and SL class.

Students and non-students participating in Work Camps can get 25 percent concession in 2nd and SL class.

Cadets and Marine Engineers apprentices undergoing Navigational/ Engineering training for Mercantile Marine - for travel between home and training ship can avail 50 percent concession in 2nd and SL class.

