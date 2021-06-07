Indian Railways passengers alert! Dozens of trains cancelled, rescheduled on this route – Check complete list

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled till further orders.

The Northern Railway has notified for the information of passengers that Ambala Division of NRly will undertake the Non-Interlocking work of Sirhind Station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in connection with Pilkhani - Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) work.

To execute this work Ambala Division will take suitable traffic blocks of different durations upto June 30, 2021). During this period, the following trains will be cancelled/diverted/partially cancelled/re-scheduled/regulated and stoppage of some trains at Sirhind station will be skipped on date shown against each.

It may be recalled that since April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel over 100 train services in total.