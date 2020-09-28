Indian Railways rolls out User Depot Module digitally across Western Railway

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Monday (September 28) rolled out the User Depot Module (UDM), developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), across all User Depots of Western Railway.

"This system will be implemented shortly across all Zones of Indian Railways. Railway’s supply chain up to Stores Depots has already been digitized, however, activities at user end are being done manually," said a Ministry of Railways statement.

The ministry further said, "Implementation of this system will bring in transformational changes from manual working to digital working with real-time transactions and online information exchange among all stakeholders. This will ensure digitization of the complete supply chain, including user depots."

"The system will facilitate economy, efficiency, and transparency besides improved asset management. It will ensure improved service level and satisfaction to customers," the ministry added.

Earlier on September 25, a pre-bid meeting was conducted regarding the CSMT Railway Station redevelopment project.