Indian Railways to completely upgrade 50,000 passenger coaches

In an apparent effort to provide more comfortable and safe journey to rail passengers, the Centre has taken a mammoth task to completely upgrade 50,000 passenger coaches in upcoming years. The plan to be executed under Mission Transformation aims to upgrade the existing Indian make Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches to Utkrisht Rakes. Utkrisht Rakes are better known as rakes that are more advance, better designed and equipped with more passenger friendly features.

As per the plans, Indian Railways has already taken steps aimed at upgrading the rakes. While interacting with Zee Media, Rajesh Aggarwal, Member Rolling Stocks Railway Board informed that the upgradation exercise will not only help passengers to get more comfortable and safe rail journey but will also help to improve the image of Indian Railways.

Utkrisht Rakes, first introduced by former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has many salient features. Utkrisht Rakes to has a new colour scheme where the looks is further beautified with graphics done as Vinyl wrapping. Utkrisht Coaches has renovated furnishings in coach with the glossy and colourful vinyl wrapping for an aesthetic look. All lights are converted to LED in order to provide better illumination. Stainless steel panelling and anti-skid flooring, stainless steel dust bin, better quality and larger mirrors etc. have been provided for better user experience.

All the coaches of Utkrisht Rakes come fitted with bio-toilet to give odourless experience. Toilets have also been provided with improved fittings like Health faucet, taps, stainless steel basins etc. The coach exterior has been completely re-painted to a new scheme. Member rolling stock Rajesh Aggarwal informed that the upgradation exercise involves a huge cost wherein the rake has been upgraded at a cost of approximately Rs. 60 Lakhs.

For the existing year, Indian Railways has decided to upgrade 500 coaches to Utkrisht Coaches. The upgraded coaches will be attached to various Mail/Express trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal clearly knows that the second term of the NDA is all about delivery where whatever promises were made has to be delivered.