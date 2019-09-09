close

vande bharat

Indian Railways to make 40 Vande Bharat train sets in next 2 years

New Delhi: Following the success of India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat, the Indian Railways now plans to add more such train sets to its network.

Sources told Zee Media that the Railway Ministry is planning to launch 40 new Vande Bharat Express in the next two years. The train's tendering process was recently mired in controversy when it was alleged that the process indulged in favouritism and non-transparency.

However, after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s intervention, the Railway Board started the new tendering process for resuming the production of Vande Bharat Express trains. Infact, Chairman Railway Board has also added that the delay in production of Vande Bharat Express is due to change in both technical specifications and for the lack of transparency.

However, after Goyal's intervention, the issue of overproduction of next sets of Vande Bharat trains seem to be materialising.

The Vande-Bharat Express currently runs between Delhi and Varanasi and includes the in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working, etc.

Adding up the green footprints, this fully 'Make in India' train has regenerative braking system in the coaches which can save up to 30 per cent of electrical energy.

 

vande bharatIndian RailwaysPiyush Goyal
