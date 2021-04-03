Indian Railways to run 71 unreserved passenger trains from April 5. Check the list here

Indian Railways has decided to start 71 unreserved mail/express trains from April 5, 2021, which will be run by Northern Railways. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that this decision is being taken to keep the comfortability of passengers.

The Northern Railway zone will run these unreserved mail and express trains across the Indian Railways network.

Previously, Piyush Goyal had mentioned that Railways will reactivate the facility of UTS ON MOBILE App where unreserved train services are being reintroduced. "This will save time, decongest ticket booking counters & help ensure social distancing," he had tweeted.

This is done to avoid any inconvenience caused to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and also make sure that during this COVID-19 pandemic, the norms of social distancing at booking counters are maintained while purchasing the tickets. In addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Here’s a list of 71 trains:

04335 Moradabad-Ghaziabad from 15.04.21

04336 Ghaziabad-Moradabad from 15.04.21

04327 Sitapur City-Kanpur from 16.04.21

04328 Kanpur-Sitapur City from 17.04.21

04329 Sitapur City-Shahjehanpur from 17.04.21

04330 Shahjehanpur-Stapur City from 16.04.21

04334 Najibabad-Gajrola from 15.04.21

04333 Gajrola-Najibabad from 15.04.21

04523 Saharanpur-Nangaldam from 05.04.21

04524 Nangaldam-Ambala from 06.04.21

04532 Ambala-Saharanpur from 06.04.21

04263 Varanasi-Sultanpur from 05.04.21

04264 Sultanpur-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04267 Varanasi-Pratapgarh from 05.04.21

04268 Pratapgarh-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04641Jalandhar City-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04642 Pathankot-Jalandhar City from 06.04.21

04626 Ferozpur-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04625 Ludhiana-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04627 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 05.04.21

04628 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 06.04.21

04629 Lidhiana-Lohain Khas from 05.04.21

04630 LohianKhas-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04632 Fazilka-Bhatinda from 05.04.21

04631 Bhatinda-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04643 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04644 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04647 Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola from 05.04.21

04648 Baijnath Paprola-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04658 Ferozpur-Bhatinda from 06.04.21

04657 Bhatinda-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04659 Amritsar-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04460 Pathankpt-Amritsar from 06.04.21

04461 Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04462 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04456 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04469 Rewari-Delhi from 06.04.21

04470 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04452 Kurukshetra-Delhi from 05.04.21

04451 Delhi-Panipat from 05.04.21

04453 New Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04454 Rohtak-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04450 Panipat-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra from 05.04.21

04437 Palwal-Shakurbasti from 05.04.21

04457 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04447 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04438 New Delhi-Palwal from 05.04.21

04439 Palwal-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04435 Rewari-Meerut Cantt from 05.04.21

04436 Meerut Cantt-Rewari from 05.04.21

04441 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04442 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 06.04.21

04440 New Delhi-Palwal from 06.04.21

04446 Shakurbasti-Palwal from 05.04.21

04445 Palwal-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04465 Delhi-Shamli from 05.04.21

04446 Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04433 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04434 Rewari-Delhi from 05.04.21

04432 Jakhal-Delhi from 05.04.21

04431 Delhi-Jalhal from 05.04.21

04471 Ghaziabad-Panipat from 05.04.21

04472 Panipat-Gjhaziabaz from 06.04.21

04459 Delhi-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04460 Saharanpur-Delhi from 05.04.21

04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

