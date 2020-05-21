Indian Railways to start bookings for 200 special trains; booking commences at 10 am through IRCTC

New Delhi: Indian Railways will start taking booking for 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 in a bid to provide relief to the passengers.

These trains will have both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes.

Bookings for these trains will commence on May 21 via Railway ticketing arm IRCTC at 10 am on Thursday. Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App.

Booking will not be permitted through reservation counter railway station, booking agents. The advance reservation period in these special trains will be 30 days.

The announcement comes a day after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced running of the 200 Special trains from June 1.

Although regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further government notice.

Indian Railways had started Shramik Special trains for the stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students from May 1, and from May 12, began 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned trains.

These 200 Special trains will be fully reserved. Even general coaches will be reserved for sitting.

Facilities of Tatkal and premium Tatkal booking have been barred in these trains.

RAC and Wait list will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.

Here is the full list of trains

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station. All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers shall reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel. Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.