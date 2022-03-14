हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WPI inflation

India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11%

Inflation picked up amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50% on the year, versus 32.27% in January.

India&#039;s February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11%

India`s annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 13.11% in February from the previous month`s 12.96%, government data showed on Monday.

February`s figure was higher than 12.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50% on the year, versus 32.27% in January.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WPI inflationInflation
Next
Story

Diesel prices raised by Rs 75 per litre, petrol by Rs 50 per litre --Know what Lanka Indian Oil Company said

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 19th day of Russia-Ukraine war, watch 50 big news