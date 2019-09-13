India's first IRCTC-run ‘private’ train Tejas Express: Check out salient features

New Delhi: India’s first private train run and managed by the IRCTC, the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is likely to start its first operation during on October 4, sources told Zee Media.

Initially IRCTC will manage two trains that will ply on Lucknow- Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. These trains will run for 6 days in a week.

The first train under IRCTC management will be operated in Lucknow–New Delhi route that will take the total journey time of 6 hours and 15 minutes.

This train will have one Executive class air conditioned chair car having 56 seats and nine air conditioned chair cars having capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 758 passengers. The train will run 6 days a week except Tuesday.

Check out the Salient Features of India's first IRCTC-run ‘private’ train Tejas Express