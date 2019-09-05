India's first IRCTC-run ‘private’ train Tejas Express to run from October 4 with airline-style facilities

New Delhi: India’s first private train run and managed by the IRCTC, the ticketing arm of Indian Railways will start its first operation during Navratris, sources told Zee Media.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) run Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is expected to begin services on October 4 while a final decision on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train is yet to be taken, sources said.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will run on all six days of the week barring Tuesdays.

After initial runs and services, IRCTC may later hand over the charges of operations of Tejas express to private players, sources added.

Sources further added that passengers will be able to book train tickets 15 days prior to their journey and that ITCTC may take dynamic fare and pricing model for ticket charges.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also give airline-style facilities and convenience to the passengers, sources said.

Initially executive class passengers in the route can avail lounge facilities at the stations by paying a very marginal fees. The Railway lounge will have all the comfort and convenience of an airport lounge. Among other premium facilities, passengers can also avail facilities for conducting business meeting inside the lounge.

Among other plane-like services, IRCTC may also provide train hostess similar to air-hostesses to serve the passengers.

Indian Railways will provide for the train driver, guard, RPF at the Tejas Express while ticketing staff, onboard house keeping and catering will be managed by IRCTC.

IRCTC is expected to issue tender for private companies to undertake the services. IRCTC will pay haulage charges to the Indian Railways to operate the Tejas Express train.