India's Forex Reserves jump up in October last week; the highest weekly gain since September 2021

The strengthening in the rupee was due to a rally in the Chinese yuan due to hopes of relief in US-China tensions. The stock markets gained on Friday after being volatile in the afternoon. The markets had snapped the 2-day losing streak on Friday. 

  • India's foreign exchange reserves rose to 531 million in October last week.
  • This marks the highest weekly gain since September 2021.
  • Indian rupee on Friday appreciated and closed at 82.44 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

New Delhi: India`s foreign exchange reserves rose to 531,081 million in the week through October 28, against $524,520 million in the week through October 21, which show a jump of $6,561 million during this period.This marks the highest weekly gain since September 2021, the Reserve Bank of India`s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Further, in the week ending October 28, the foreign currency assets (FCA) which is the major component in forex reserves, recorded a rise of $5,772 million to $470,847 million. In the week that ended on October 21, FCA stood at $465075 billion.

In the current year, reserves have dipped by 16 per cent on the back of RBI`s intervention in the currency markets and changes in valuation due to US dollar strengthening to over two decades high.Gold reserves rose $556 million in the week ending October 28 to $37,762 million.

The reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came in at $4,847 billion up by $48 million compared to the previous week. Indian rupee on Friday appreciated and closed at 82.44 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

