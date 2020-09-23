India's imports from China during April-July 2020 decreased due to COVID-19 pandemic: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India’s imports from China during April-July 2020 decreased to US$ 16.60 billion from US$ 23.45 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the disruption of imports from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Goyal said there were several global and domestic supply-side constraints and also a dip in global demand, adding that some of the items exhibiting a decline in imports include electronic components, telecom instruments, computer hardware, industrial machinery for dairy, electric machinery, residual chemical, and allied products, consumer electronics, electronic instruments, fertilizers, products of iron & steel, etc.

He further said, "To minimise the impact of such disruptions, the government has taken steps to expand domestic capacities and has implemented policies to promote domestic manufacturing through the ease of doing business and Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) in select sectors including mobile phones & electronic components and medical devices & bulk drugs."

The Commerce and Industry Minister further said that the government has banned certain apps in June 2020 and September 2020 on concerns of security and to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the Indian cyberspace.

He said, "Many apps are available on each of the popular play store namely Google PlayStore and Apple Store including competing apps with similar functionalities."

Piyush Goyal said, "Government of India has also launched Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge to give a push to Indian App ecosystem through shortlisting of the top Indian Apps that have the potential to become global competitors in their respective categories."

He, however, said that the government has also sensitized stakeholders to source critical imports from diversified sources through the active support of our missions.

The full impact of these measures on the industry will be discernible as the global economy recovers, and revives from the recessionary effects of the pandemic, he added.