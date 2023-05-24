topStoriesenglish2612540
NewsBusinessEconomy
PERSONAL COMPUTER

India's Personal Computer Market Declined 30% In 1Q23 On Weak Demand: Report

The personal computer market in India is expected to stay sluggish for a few more months and start recovering late in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:26 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

India's Personal Computer Market Declined 30% In 1Q23 On Weak Demand: Report

New Delhi: India's traditional personal computers market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, continued to drop as only 2.99 million units are being shipped, a decline of 30.1 per cent year-on-year in the January-March 2023 quarter, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

International Data Corporation (IDC) is a global market intelligence and advisory services provider. During the quarter, while the demand for desktops was positive, the notebook category witnessed another weak quarter as it declined by 40.8 per cent YoY.

The consumer segment declined by 36.1 per cent YoY primarily due to slowing demand and weak market sentiment, and the commercial segment declined by 25.1 per cent YoY due to reduced or delayed procurement by enterprises.

"Channel partners across tiers for almost all vendors have been carrying heavy inventory for the last two quarters. Hence, shipments in the consumer segment decreased significantly in 1Q23 as they focused on clearing off ageing inventory. The consumer market is expected to gradually recover from June-July with the back-to-college demand and followed by aggressive online sales expected during the festive months in Q3/Q4," said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

The personal computer market in India is expected to stay sluggish for a few more months and start recovering late in the fourth quarter of 2023. "PC demand has been sluggish over the last couple of quarters. While SMEs are delaying procurement due to the credit crunch, enterprises are reducing or delaying procurement out of recession fears," said Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, of Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818