Narendra Modi

India's Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan almost 83% of Pakistan’s annual GDP

Not only Pakistan, the stimulus value in dollar terms is higher than the annual GDP of 149 countries, a world bank GDP indicator shows.

India&#039;s Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan almost 83% of Pakistan’s annual GDP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 266 billion) dubbed as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India campaign) to revive the COVID-hit economy which is almost 83 percent of Pakistan’s annual GDP.

The financial stimulus will be around 10 percent of the country’s GDP. In terms of the dollar conversion of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the stimulus almost 83 percent of the annual GDP of Pakistan at USD 320 billion.

Not only Pakistan, the stimulus value in dollar terms is higher than the annual GDP of 149 countries, a world bank GDP indicator shows.

Apart from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistance, the government had last month announced a Rs 1.74 lakh crore to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security.

Narendra Modi COVID-19 Pakistan GDP India GDP Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
