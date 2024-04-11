Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomy
UPI

India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed enabling users to deposit cash in cash deposit machines (CDMs) through UPI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Addressing an event in Bikaner, Rajasthan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored India's significant progress in digital payments, highlighting the widespread adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions across the country. He was addressing the event on April 10, 2024.

UPI Transactions In India vs US

Jaishankar revealed that India now conducts UPI transactions amounting to Rs 120 crores monthly. Drawing a sharp contrast, he pointed out that the United States only manages digital transactions worth Rs 40 crores annually. (Also Read: 'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop)

India's UPI Revolution

Jaishankar underscored the significance of UPI, a revolutionary system integrating multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application. (Also Read: Hyderabad Restaurant Fined Rs 5K For Denying Free Drinking Water)

UPI Launch Date In India

Launched on April 11, 2016, by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, UPI seamlessly amalgamates various banking features, facilitating effortless fund routing and merchant payments.

RBI's Latest Proposals

In a recent move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed enabling users to deposit cash in cash deposit machines (CDMs) through UPI.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this initiative during the first monetary policy outlook of the current fiscal year. Das emphasized the need to enhance customer convenience and boost digital payment adoption for small-value transactions.

Expansion Of UPI Services

India's UPI services have not only transformed the domestic payment landscape but have also made significant strides globally. UPI services have been introduced in Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?