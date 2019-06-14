India's WPI Inflation at nearly 2-year low of 2.45% in May

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation slipped to nearly 2-year low of 2.45 percent in May as prices of food articles cooled down, according to an official data released Friday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.45 percent for the month of May as compared to 3.07 percent for the previous month and 4.78 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.08 percent compared to a build up rate of 1.72 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year, official data showed.

The index for Food Articles group remained unchanged at its previous month level of 150.1 while that of Non-Food Articles' group rose by 0.9 percent to 127.8.

The index for Minerals group declined by 4.2 percent to 138 and crude petroleum and natural gas group rose by 3.5 percent to 92.8.

Government said, for the month of March the final Wholesale Price Index for all commodities stood at 119.9 as compared to 120 and annual rate of inflation based on final index stood at 3.10 percent as compared to 3.18 percent respectively.