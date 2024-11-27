Infosys Employees To Get 90% Performance Bonus For Q2 FY25

New Delhi: Infosys employees are in for some happy news as the IT bellwether company has announced 90 percent of performance bonuses to eligible employees for the second quarter of FY25.

Reports published in both Business Standard and Economic Times have said that the bonus is applicable to mid to junior levels employees.

Although the average performance bonus is 90 percent, the percentage payout will differ based on individual performance. Furthermore, the bonus will also be independent of Infosys' return to office policy, both the financial daily reported.

“In Q2, we delivered a strong performance with broad-based growth, reinforcing our market leadership. This success is a result of your unwavering dedication, our strategic focus on margin performance, and our industry-leading expertise in Cloud and Generative AI. Your commitment has been critical in building our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Thank you for your invaluable contributions, and we look forward to a future full of endless possibilities with you," ET quoted the email as saying.

Infosys posted consolidated net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in July-September -- the second quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year. It was 4.7 percent higher than the year-ago earnings and 2.2 percent more than the net profit in the preceding quarter, according to a company statement.

The technology services bellwether raised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal. It now expects constant currency revenue growth between 3.75 per cent and 4.5 per cent for the financial year April 2024 to March 2025, higher than its earlier guidance of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh termed it a "huge upward movement" in growth guidance. The upward revision comes on the back of a ramp-up of mega deals. The company had raised its guidance in the June quarter from the 1-3 per cent range it started the year with.