Intent, inclusion, investment, innovation, infrastructure –PM Modi’s 5i mantra for getting economy back on track

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted 5 I to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the economy back on growth path.

“Need to focus on 5 things to bring India back on growth path – Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation,” PM Modi said while delivering the inaugural address at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2020- “Getting Growth Back”.

The PM reiterated that the government’s reforms are planned and systematic, and not random.

He added that government will focus on intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation to get India back to high growth trajectory.

"For us, reforms are not any random or scattered decisions. For us reforms are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process," he said, adding that for the government, reforms mean “courage to take decisions and taking them to logical conclusion."

This is the PM’s first major speech on the Indian Economy since the announcement of Unlock-1. Lauding the virtual online meeting at the annual session of the CII, PM said, online events like these are becoming new normal in times of Corona.

Making the economy strong post COVID-19 is the top priority now, said Modi. He also exuded confidence that India will get back to the growth path.

"From Getting Growth Back, I will go a step ahead and say Yes we will definitely get our growth back," said PM.

"I say so because I believe in India's innovation capabilities. I say so because I am confident on India's intellect, MSMEs and entrepreneurs," he added.