Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019: Modi government announces setting up of panel for welfare of cows

Lauding the government for taking such a step, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said that setting up of this Aayog is an unprecedented step.

Interim Budget 2019: Modi government announces setting up of panel for welfare of cows

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced setting up of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to ensure effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows. While announcing the Budget, Goyal said that the allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission has been increased Rs 750 crore in the current year itself. 

"I announce setting up of "Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog" to upscale sustainable genetic up-gradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of cows. The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows," he said in his Bidget speech.

"The Aayog will look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows. The government will not hesitate in allocating funds for the respect of Gau mata," he said.

Lauding the government for taking such a step, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said that setting up of this Aayog is an unprecedented step. "Cows have had an eternal relationship with the Indian culture. Setting aside Rs 750 crore for the 'National Kamdhenu Commission' is an unprecedented step by the Modi government. I congratulate Modi Government for this historic decision," he said.

Goyal also announced a separate Department for Fisheries. "India is the second largest fish producing nation in the world accounting for 6.3 per cent of global production, registering an average annual growth of more than 7 per cent in recent years. The sector provides livelihood to about 1.45 crore people at the primary level. To provide sustained and focused attention towards the development of this sector, our Government has decided to create a separate Department of Fisheries," he said.

