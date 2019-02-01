हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Interim Budget 2019

For ensuring seamless credit guarantee to Micro and Small enterprises, Rs 597 crore has been provided under the Credit Support Programme.

Interim Budget 2019: Rs 7,011 crore allocated for MSME Ministry

New Delhi: Presenting the Budget 2019-20,  Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that an all-time high allocation of Rs 7011.29 crore has been made in the Budget of 2019-20.

The flagship scheme for employment generation of the Ministry, namely Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) got an all-time high allocation of Rs 2327 crore. This reiterates Government’s focus on creation of sustainable employment in the non-farm micro enterprise sector.

For ensuring seamless credit guarantee to Micro and Small enterprises, Rs 597 crore has been provided under the Credit Support Programme.

To provide funding for the 2 percent interest rebate on incremental loan up to Rs 1 Crore for GST-registered MSME units, Rs 350 crore has been provided under ‘Interest Subvention Scheme for Incremental Credit to MSMEs’.

For setting up clusters in the manufacturing and artisan sectors, Rs 450 crore has been allocated. Allocation under National SCST-Hub has been increased substantially.
    
Mission Solar Charkha has been launched in the current financial year, for which Rs 143 crore has been allocated under the BE 2019-20. The scheme envisages setting up production clusters, each employing 2000 youth in the rural area, at least 50 percent of which would be women.

Interim Budget 2019Budget 2019Union Budget 2019Piyush GoyalNarendra Modi
Interim Budget 2019: Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4% of GDP for 2019-20

Budget 2019: 12 crore farmers to get direct benefit from "PM Kisan programme"

