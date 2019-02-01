Interim Budget 2019: When and where to watch Budget speech and reactions on Zee Business

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am. Before reaching Parliament, he called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on as part of the tradition. The Finance Minister shook hands with President Kovind and held a brief meeting with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Goyal is expected to address the media around 3.30 pm after the Budget announcement.

The interim budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending till a new Central government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after the General Elections due by May, is expected to present the full-fledged budget in July to be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.

Copies of #Budget2019 brought to parliament; Cabinet meet in parliament to approve #Budget2019. pic.twitter.com/wdWfaMldDw — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 1, 2019

The Interim Budget, coming just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will bring a lot of hopes and expectations from across different spectrums of the society. The government may offer income tax relief for the salaried and middle-class people among other dole outs in the last financial exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government before the General Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the all-party meeting on Thursday said that the government’s focus lies on finding solutions to problems of people. "The country expects from all of us to perform our duties as Parliamentarians in a positive manner and we must deliver to the expectations of the people," he said as the Interim Budget session began on Thursday with President Kovind’s address to both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall.