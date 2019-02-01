हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019: When and where to watch Budget speech and reactions on Zee Business

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am. Before reaching Parliament, he called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on as part of the tradition. The Finance Minister shook hands with President Kovind and held a brief meeting with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Goyal is expected to address the media around 3.30 pm after the Budget announcement.

Interim Budget 2019: When and where to watch Budget speech and reactions on Zee Business

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am. Before reaching Parliament, he called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on as part of the tradition. The Finance Minister shook hands with President Kovind and held a brief meeting with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Goyal is expected to address the media around 3.30 pm after the Budget announcement.

WATCH: Live coverage of Interim Budget announcement and reactions on Zee Business

The interim budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending till a new Central government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after the General Elections due by May, is expected to present the full-fledged budget in July to be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey. 

The Interim Budget, coming just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will bring a lot of hopes and expectations from across different spectrums of the society. The government may offer income tax relief for the salaried and middle-class people among other dole outs in the last financial exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government before the General Elections. 

Also Read: Full coverage of Interim Budget 2019 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the all-party meeting on Thursday said that the government’s focus lies on finding solutions to problems of people. "The country expects from all of us to perform our duties as Parliamentarians in a positive manner and we must deliver to the expectations of the people," he said as the Interim Budget session began on Thursday with President Kovind’s address to both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall.

 

Tags:
Budget 2019Union Budget 2019Interim Budget 2019Piysuh GoyalLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Interim Budget 2019: Industry reactions live updates

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama