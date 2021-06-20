IRCTC brings THESE changes for online railway booking

IRCTC has brought relief for those passengers who waited for their refund for two-three days after they had cancelled tickets booked online. According to a report, the passengers who booked tickets via IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will receive their refund immediately after cancelling their ticket. In 2019, IRCTC-ipay was unveiled as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign. The IRCTC has also upgraded its website for this.

An IRCTC spokesperson told Livehindustan that the new arrangements will let passengers book tatkal and regular tickets quickly besides cancelling them. The official further added that with the rising number of railway passengers, the IRCTC has upgraded its user interface along with the IRCTC-ipay feature due to which it is taking less time to book tickets.

Here’s how to book tickets through IRCTC-ipay:

Open the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in)

Fill all journey related details

Select the train as per your route

Log into the website using your credentials.

Enter passenger details

Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option

Click on Pay and Book.

