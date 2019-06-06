IRCTC guidelines 2019 for boarding station change: How to do it online

New Delhi: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, has laid out new guidelines for boarding station change.

IRCTC in its guidelines says that in case the boarding station is changed within 24 hours of departure of train, no refund shall be permissible in normal circumstance.

However, in cases like cancellation of train, non-attachment of coach, late running of train by more than three hours, passengers can claim for normal refund.

Passengers will lose all the rights to board the train from the original boarding station if the passenger has changed the boarding station. If the passenger is found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding station to changed boarding station.

Boarding stationchange is not allowed if ticket is seized. It is also not allowed for the PNRs with VIKALP option.

Online boarding station change is not allowed for I-Ticket and for current booking ticket. If boarding station has been changed at the time of booking, then passengers can change boarding station one more time from “Booked Ticket History” section, IRCTC said.

IRCTC says that passengers can follow these steps online to change boarding point

You can change Boarding Point during ticket booking

Login to IRCTC website by entering User name and Password

Provide your desired “From –To”station, “Date of Journey”and “Class”of travel. Further click on Find train button to get the train list

Select the train from the train lists and click the Book Now button

On the Passenger input page select the Change Boarding Station option

A pop up window will appears with the list of stations between the selected train route, choose your desired boarding point

After selecting the station updated Boarding station can be seen on the right side ticket window

If you want to change Boarding Point after ticket booking, then follow these steps